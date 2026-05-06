Hahn demands probe of Torrance gun store linked to White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The Brief LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn is calling for a criminal investigation into Turner’s Outdoorsman following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. Data reveals Turner’s stores are linked to nearly 8,000 crime guns in California since 2022, with the Torrance location ranking second-highest in the state. Hahn is urging the City of Torrance to adopt strict new regulations, including bans on .50 caliber weapons and mandatory fingerprint logs for all firearm sales.



Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has requested a formal investigation into a Torrance gun retailer linked to the high-profile shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

What we know:

Supervisor Hahn sent a formal letter to District Attorney Nathan Hochman requesting an investigation into the Turner’s Outdoorsman location on Hawthorne Boulevard.

The store is where Cole Tomas Allen allegedly purchased the shotgun used in the April 25 attack at the Washington Hilton.

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Beyond this specific incident, California Department of Justice data shows that Turner’s Outdoorsman locations in LA County are linked to a disproportionate number of firearms recovered at crime scenes.

Between 2022 and 2024, nearly 8,000 guns traced to crimes in California originated from Turner’s stores.

The Torrance location specifically accounted for 624 of those weapons, the second-highest total for any individual retailer in the state.

What they're saying:

"Turner’s Outdoorsman’s practices demand investigation. Every day, guns sold at Turner’s locations in LA County turn up at crime scenes... They have inflicted immeasurable harm on Los Angeles County residents," Hahn stated.

What's next:

Hahn is urging the Torrance City Council and Mayor George Chen to adopt ordinances currently used in unincorporated LA County. These proposed rules would:

Ban the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition.

Establish "buffer zones" between gun stores and sensitive areas like schools.

Prohibit minors from entering gun stores.

Require digital security enhancements, including mandatory security cameras, weekly inventory reports, and fingerprint logs.

What you can do:

Residents of Torrance interested in this issue can contact the Torrance City Council or attend upcoming public meetings to voice their opinions on the proposed gun store regulations.