LAUSD: Immigrant families will be significantly impacted by federal funding cuts

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho held a press conference Tuesday after President Donald Trump's administration froze $6.8 billion in federal education funding allocated to Congress for the 2025-26 school year.

Carvalho called the news "very concerning," and said he expects California to take legal action.

Direct impact on children of migrant families

What we know:

Carvalho said the district, the nation's second largest, was informed about the "significant" level of cuts in federal funding on Monday evening.

Carvalho explained the vast majority of the funding for programs such as family support will target students of "some degree or some association within fragile and certainly immigrant communities."

"We are deeming this action as being illegal in nature," he added.

He said of the $6.8 billion in cuts nationwide, it would impact California schools by an estimated $680 million – $800 million. Of that, a $110.2 million reduction would impact LA Unified.

By the numbers:

Carvalho broke down which programs will be impacted:

Title I, Part C: Migrant Education Program

The program helps children of migrant parents. "These are the children whose parents work the fields of America," Carvalho said.

Expecting funding loss: $1.4 million

Title II, Part A: Supporting Effective Instruction

The federal program "supports the formation, preparation and development of teachers across America, particularly in areas hard to staff, such as special education, math and science," Carvalho explained.

Expected funding loss: $30.2 million

Title III: English Learner and Immigrant Program

"These are academic support programs, tutorial program in addition to 139 multilingual coaches that currently work in schools," Carvalho said.

Expected funding loss: $10 million

Title IV, Part A:

Carvalho explained the federal program provides financial support for academic and enrichment activities that benefit all students. "This is how we fund college and career support, secondary summer enrichment courses, school counselors and digital resource investments in schools," he explained.

Expected funding loss: $45.4 million

Title IV, Part B: Community Learning Centers

Carvalho explained the federal funding helps provide "for needy kids in communities where the level of violence is elevated, where there is a gang presence," and that "This proposed reduction is not only illegitimate, potentially illegal, but it’s also immoral. It targets some of the most vulnerable student populations in our community."

Expected funding loss: $23.2 million

"Unfortunately, I don’t think it stops here," he said, while briefly addressing the passing of Trump’s "big beautiful bill."

‘It's worse than we imagined'

What they're saying:

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction and gubernatorial candidate, said the state’s department of education was notified that the Trump administration would withhold billions of education dollars.

"There have been many rumors about the Trump Administration cutting education funding, and now that rumors have become reality, it’s worse than we imagined," Thurmond said.

"The Administration is punishing children when states refuse to cater to Trump’s political ideology. This illegal action will harm students starting now; it cannot stand!"

The other side:

The Trump administration's rationale for the federal education funding freeze often centers on a belief that the federal Department of Education has been ineffective, advocating for significant cuts and consolidations to eliminate what it deems "duplicative" or "non-essential" programs in favor of flexible block grants that empower states and localities. However, critics argue that beyond these stated goals, the cuts disproportionately impact vulnerable student populations, particularly immigrant families and English learners.

Furthermore, increased immigration enforcement and the "specter of a mass deportation agenda" contribute to heightened fear and anxiety within these communities, leading to increased absenteeism in schools. This is especially problematic in states like California where school funding is tied to attendance, thereby compounding the financial strain on districts serving these populations.

Dig deeper:

It appears education won't be the only thing taking a hit.

On Tuesday, the US Senate passed Trump’s 940-page "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." It will cut spending on Medicaid, food stamps and other programs as a way to help cover the cost of extending some $4.5 trillion in tax cuts.

