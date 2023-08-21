LAUSD expected to resume classes Tuesday after Tropical Storm Hilary forces closures Monday

Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District were closed Monday, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary dumping record-breaking levels of rain on Southern California over the weekend.

As he stood at the podium Sunday, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stood by his decision.

"Some will say that we dodged a bullet," he said. "I will say we dodged a weather bomb." Carvalho said he didn't want to take chances with the storm, considering school bus drivers start their shifts as early as 4:30 a.m., while some students begin walking to school as early as 5:30 a.m.

Without being able to inspect schools before class Monday, Carvalho said, someone could have been hurt.

"It would have been reckless for us to make a different decision," he said.

Carvalho said there were too many things that were unpredictable, like winds anticipated to be 35 miles per hour or more. He said that some schools suffered minor damage, but nothing serious.

While schools were closed Monday, LAUSD still offered grab-and-go lunches for students who depend on meals, including at Panorama High School. There was fruit, cereal, milk and more, so students who otherwise experience food insecurity.

Amber Howard, LAUSD Food Services supervisors said her team is "always prepared" for situations like Tropical Storm Hilary. "It's not our first rodeo. Our priority is always to feed our students."

And, while some kids got a free day off from shool, others were ready to go back to class on Tuesday when schools reopen.