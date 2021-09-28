LAUSD enrollment drops by 27,000 students: report

Enrollment data shows the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has 27,000 fewer students enrolled in the district compared to the 2020-21 academic school year, according to data obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

It’s a decline of about 6%, which is a rate that has not been seen in any recent academic year and is three times higher than the district anticipated.

The district, which is the second-largest in the nation, could face financial ramifications due to the drop in enrollment. Public school funding is largely based on enrollment and attendance. As far as resources in many areas, the cost remains the same, even as enrollment drops.

LAUSD officials are trying to figure out why the decline is so steep, but it’s part of a nationwide trend. Enrollment at K-12 public schools has dropped across the United States as families worry about sending their kids back campus for in-person learning as some opt to continue with virtual learning or home school.

Earlier this month, the district announced all eligible students over the age of 12 are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and all district employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

