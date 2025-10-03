Lauren Graham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Actress Lauren Graham will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, October 3. Known for her roles in "Gilmore Girls" and "Parenthood," her star is the 2,823rd to be dedicated. The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT and will be live-streamed on the official Walk of Fame website.



Lauren Graham, the award-winning actress known for her roles in "Gilmore Girls" and "Parenthood," is set to receive the 2,823rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The star, in the television category, will be unveiled during a ceremony on Friday, October 3.

The event will be emceed by Sam Pancake and attended by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame, stated that Graham’s star is being awarded in recognition of her contributions to the entertainment industry, particularly her "indelible mark on television history" through her role on "Gilmore Girls."

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, stated, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lauren Graham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her charm, wit, and talent have made her an icon for audiences worldwide, and her role on 'Gilmore Girls' has left an indelible mark on television history. We are proud to celebrate her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry."

Dig deeper:

Graham is an award-winning actress, producer, and a New York Times bestselling author.

She is widely known for her roles as Lorelai Gilmore in "Gilmore Girls" and Sarah Braverman in "Parenthood."

For her portrayal of Lorelai, she received numerous accolades, including nominations for a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards.

In 2016, she reprised her role in the Netflix series "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the original show's premiere, which still consistently appears in Netflix's top ten.

Graham is also a successful author, with four of her books appearing on The New York Times Best Seller list.

These include her debut novel "Someday, Someday, Maybe," and essay collections "Talking as Fast as I Can" and "Have I Told You This Already?," the latter released in November 2022.

Her acting career also includes roles on Broadway and in various feature films, such as "Reminders of Him," "Max," "Bad Santa," and "Evan Almighty."

Graham is a volunteer for and mentor at Write Girl LA, a volunteer for the Ventura County Humane Society, and a member of The States Project.