Jessica Chastain to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The Brief Jessica Chastain is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her movie career, which includes winning a best actress Oscar and receiving two other nominations. The ceremony will be attended by her "acting godfather," Al Pacino, and her former castmate from "The Help" Viola Davis. The star is the 2,819th since the Walk of Fame was established, and the event will be live-streamed online.



Jessica Chastain will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday for her successful movie career, which includes an Oscar win and two other Academy Award nominations.

What we know:

Fellow Oscar winners Al Pacino and Viola Davis are set to join Chastain in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6258 Hollywood Blvd., near the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The star is the 2,819th to be installed since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961.

The event takes place 22 days before the premiere of her new Apple TV+ limited series, "The Savant," in which she also serves as an executive producer.

The backstory:

Born in Sacramento in 1977, Chastain's interest in acting began at age seven.

She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before being accepted into Juilliard on a scholarship funded by Robin Williams.

Her professional career started on the stage as Juliet in a production of "Romeo and Juliet."

She made her television debut in a 2004 pilot for "Dark Shadows" and her film debut in the 2008 drama "Jolene."

Chastain received her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for "The Help," in 2011, followed by a best actress nomination for "Zero Dark Thirty" in 2013. She won the best actress Oscar in 2022 for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Her recent accolades also include an Emmy nomination in 2023 for "George & Tammy" and a Tony nomination in 2023 for "A Doll's House."