Armenian American Museum to host U.S. debut of pianist Laura Farré Rozada

The Brief U.S. Debut: Barcelona-based pianist and mathematician Laura Farré Rozada will perform her first concert for an American Armenian diaspora audience on March 25 in Glendale. Unique Approach: The recital, held in collaboration with the Armenian American Museum, features works from her album Araspel and highlights her specialty of using mathematical structures to memorize and perform complex compositions. Deep Connection: After traveling to Armenia to study its heritage, Rozada has dedicated her work to sharing the "healing power" of Armenian music and the compositions of Komitas with audiences worldwide.



Barcelona-based pianist and mathematician Laura Farré Rozada is bringing her unique blend of music and mathematics to Southern California. Her upcoming concert in Glendale on March 25, held in collaboration with the Armenian American Museum, marks her first performance for an Armenian diaspora audience in the United States and features works from her album, "Araspel."

The backstory:

Rozada, a concert pianist and mathematician from Barcelona, has built a career blending two seemingly different worlds—music and mathematics. Her work explores the deep connections between the two, from how we hear and process sound to how musicians can use mathematical structures to memorize complex compositions.

That passion for uncovering lesser-known works is what led her to Armenian music, starting with the compositions of Komitas, widely considered the father of Armenian classical music. Rozada traveled to Armenia, studied its rich musical heritage, and immersed herself in a culture she hadn’t previously known. Along the way, she says, the experience not only expanded her worldview—but transformed her as an artist.

‘A combination of curiosity’

What they're saying:

"It really resonates with me," she said. "It was a combination of curiosity ... and when I traveled to Armenia to discover the country and its history, it really captivated me."

"I studied simultaneously a bachelor’s in piano performance and a bachelor’s in mathematics," she explained. "One of my specialties is memorizing music through mathematics… and I’ve tried to develop a profile as a performer discovering repertoire you don’t often hear in concert venues."

"I learned a lot from it and I also grew as an artist… and now I’m presenting and sharing this music with people, touring as many countries as possible," Rozada added.

"I think we saw during COVID that we cannot live without music," she said. "To feel good with ourselves and to be emotionally healthy, we need music. It’s an amazing healing tool… and also a way of finding collective identity."

Local perspective:

On March 25, Rozada will perform in Glendale in collaboration with the American Armenian Museum—marking her first concert with an Armenian diaspora audience in the United States. The recital will feature selections from her album, highlighting the richness and emotional depth of Armenian piano music. For her, the performance is more than just a concert—it’s an opportunity to connect, learn, and give back to a community that has deeply inspired her work.

Big picture view:

At the heart of it all is a belief in the power of music itself. In a world that often feels overwhelming, Rozada sees music as something essential. It is a space to reflect, to feel and to reconnect. And through Armenian music, she’s found not only inspiration, but a profound sense of purpose.