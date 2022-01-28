Latino food vendors at Santa Monica Pier say they're treated 'like dogs' by police

Street vendors rallied outside Santa Monica City Hall Friday afternoon, protesting treatment from police and other officials in recent weeks, claiming that vendors who work on and around the Santa Monica Pier and boardwalk have been harassed, racially profiled and "treated like dogs."

Those rallying pointed to recent arrests of vendors as evidence of discrimination. While some arrests and citations have been issued to vendors without permits, those rallying Friday say they've been trying to get a permit, but haven't been able to.

One vendor, who says he's been working for five years without a permit, says he's been fighting to get one. "We want to pay," he said, but the cops he says, "treat us like dogs. We're not animals. We're human."

Santa Monica city councilwoman Lana Negrete says that recent arrests at the pier are not specifically targeting vendors. And that actions against vendors are for safety concerns, specifically open flames, and propane tanks on the wooden pier.

Vendors approach police in the parking lot near the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, CA. The Santa Monica Police had more than 10 officers staged in the parking lot Saturday. Santa Monica is pushing out unlicensed vendors Expand

"What's happening at the pier and what the city has responded to is a dangerous situation," she said. "There have been no arrests that were the result of vending. The last five arrests were all related to firearms that were unregistered, attacks on other civilians, and other vendors fighting for space. An attack on a peace officer. So there are illegal activities that are going on that sort of stemmed from the free-for-all."

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation issued a statement to FOX 11 saying it supports the efforts of the city's task force, saying in part, "We applaud the Task Force for continuing to educate and enforce safety regulations which are designed to make sure everyone has a positive experience at the Pier."

