Monday is last day to register to vote in the California recall election

Monday is the last day you can register to vote in the California recall election.

People can register online through the California Secretary of State's website or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

RELATED:

Online registration forms must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30. Paper registration forms returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 30. Paper forms returned in person to the Registrar of Voters Office must be deposited into the drive-thru dropbox by Aug. 30.

If you do miss Monday's deadline, you can still vote in person on Election Day.

The recall election is now 15 days away on September 14. The recall election could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The recall push was launched in June of last year over claims Newsom mishandled the state's response to the pandemic.

Voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question is a list of replacement candidates from which to choose.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

There are 46 replacement gubernatorial candidates on this year’s recall ballot.

If a majority of voters approve Newsom’s recall, the candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor. If Newsom is recalled, it’s likely his replacement could be elected with just a fraction of the votes. With dozens of candidates dividing those ballots, it’s possible a winner could get 25% or less.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.