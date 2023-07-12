LASD to release video of pregnant woman's arrest involving excessive force

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is expected to release video of what the department called the "disturbing arrest" of a pregnant woman in Lancaster recently.

The arrest reportedly happened about one year ago, on July 14 2022 in Lancaster. The body camera footage reportedly involves excessive force. FOX 11 has obtained an internal email from the Los Angeles Police Department to its officers preparing for community unrest in the aftermath of the release of the video Wednesday.

In the email, the department said the body-worn camera video set to be released "shows excessive force by the involved Deputies. This video has caused the community members concern, frustration and anger."

SUGGESTED: Community rallies for woman slammed to ground by LA County deputy outside Lancaster grocery store

Luna is scheduled to hold a press conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Hall of Justice. In addition to being streamed on the LASD's social media pages, the press conference will also be broadcast on the FOX 11 News at 6 p.m. and online above.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.