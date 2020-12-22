LASD shares reminder to keep an eye out for possible 'Grinch activity' during holiday season

article

Deputies are warning the public to keep an eye out for porch pirates, or "Grinch activity," as the holiday season is underway.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Carson Station playfully shared photos of deputies placing the Grinch in custody, highlighting the importance to keep an eye out for porch pirates trying to steal Christmas.

"We have this Grinch in custody, but there may be others out there looking to steal Christmas," LASD Carson Station said in a tweet.

As we wait for Santa Claus (or Amazon, FedEx, USPS and UPS) to drop off presents at the front door, LASD shared the following tips on how to prevent porch pirates from targeting your home:

Remove valuables from vehicles

Schedule deliveries for when you're home or have them delivered to your workplace

Use services like Amazon locker

Request items to be left out of view

Ask a trusted neighbor or friend to look out for your deliver

Call LASD for any tips or report a crime.

