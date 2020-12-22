Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys

LASD shares reminder to keep an eye out for possible 'Grinch activity' during holiday season

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

CARSON, Calif. - Deputies are warning the public to keep an eye out for porch pirates, or "Grinch activity," as the holiday season is underway.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Carson Station playfully shared photos of deputies placing the Grinch in custody, highlighting the importance to keep an eye out for porch pirates trying to steal Christmas.

"We have this Grinch in custody, but there may be others out there looking to steal Christmas," LASD Carson Station said in a tweet.

As we wait for Santa Claus (or Amazon, FedEx, USPS and UPS) to drop off presents at the front door, LASD shared the following tips on how to prevent porch pirates from targeting your home:

  • Remove valuables from vehicles
  • Schedule deliveries for when you're home or have them delivered to your workplace
  • Use services like Amazon locker
  • Request items to be left out of view
  • Ask a trusted neighbor or friend to look out for your deliver
  • Call LASD for any tips or report a crime.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.