LASD seizes $3 million worth of fentanyl, meth in Huntington Park

Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized during a recent drug bust by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to authorities, a narcotics team with LASD served a search warrant in Huntington Park Tuesday and recovered over 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills.

Two men were arrested and booked on various narcotics-related charges, officials said.

