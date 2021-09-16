LASD employee killed, woman severely injured in Temple City crash

An employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed and a woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a horrific crash in Temple City overnight, police said.

The crash was reported around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Freer Street. According to officials, a 1960s Shelby Cobra slammed into a pole at the intersection. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and a woman in the passenger seat was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The name of the driver has not been released. He was reportedly a deputy with the department but that has not been confirmed by LASD.

No further information was immediately released.

