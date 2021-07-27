LASD employee detained after shooting in Valencia

article

An employee with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was detained after a violent scene broke out in Valencia Tuesday.

LASD responded to a call of a shooting in the 25400 block of Plaza Escovar a little before 7:30 a.m. Following the early rounds of investigation, an employee with LASD was detained by authorities.

One person was taken to the hospital in the shooting, LASD told FOX 11.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officials did not definitively identify the detained LASD worker as the shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.