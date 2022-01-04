LASD detectives investigating overnight deadly stabbing in Paramount

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Paramount overnight.

LASD deputies were called to the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, located near the intersection of Orange and Rosecrans avenues at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a suspect was not available.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



