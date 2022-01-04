Expand / Collapse search

LASD detectives investigating overnight deadly stabbing in Paramount

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Paramount
LASD investigating fatal stabbing in Paramount

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating a deadly stabbing in Paramount.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Paramount overnight.

LASD deputies were called to the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, located near the intersection of Orange and Rosecrans avenues at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. 

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a suspect was not available. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.

