LASD detectives investigating overnight deadly stabbing in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Paramount overnight.
LASD deputies were called to the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, located near the intersection of Orange and Rosecrans avenues at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a suspect was not available.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
