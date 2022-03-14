LASD deputies kill man after he rams patrol cars in Palmdale

An investigation is underway in Palmdale after Los Angeles County deputies shot and killed a man Sunday night.

The deadly shooting occurred on the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way around 6:05 p.m. located near the intersection of 70th Street E and East Avenue R by Knight High School.

LASD deputies were responding to a domestic violence call when they found a man sitting in his car. Deputies attempted to make contact with him when he tried to leave the scene and ran into two patrol cars. That's when deputies opened fire, officials said.

It was later determined the shooting victim was not involved with the domestic violence call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

