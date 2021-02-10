LASD denying rumors of a concrete helipad being built

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is denying rumors that the department is looking to build a concrete helipad.

Back in January, LASD says it met with SoCal Gas representatives to buy and clear out a small plot of land for the county to use. LASD said in a statement that with the purchased plot of land, crews cleared the area "which could be utilized in an emergency for landing a helicopter, just like an intersection or school field is used as a contingency in an emergency."

LASD denied rumors of bringing in dirt, building fences or pouring cement for a helipad.

