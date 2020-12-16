LASD bus catches fire on I-5 in Santa Clarita, no one hurt

article

Crews responded to a bus fire in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bus caught on fire in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita.

The fire was put out before firefighters arrived at the scene, officials tell FOX 11.

No one was hurt in the fire.

