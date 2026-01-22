LASD accused of withholding use-of-force, rape records from oversight commission

The Brief The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is facing criticism for withholding use-of-force and sexual assault records from its civilian oversight commission. Emmett Brock told the commission he was falsely charged after an encounter with a deputy, a case that later led to disciplinary action and an FBI charge against the officer. The commission says the sheriff’s department also provided false information about jail sexual abuse cases, even as women have filed a lawsuit alleging abuse at a county jail.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is under fire for not handing over documents to its civilian oversight commission related to use-of-force and sexual assault.

Allegations that the sheriff’s department is turning a blind eye to misconduct came up at the Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission meeting Thursday, including the case of Emmett Brock.

"I was charged with three felonies that were all false. He was attempting to cover up his behavior. I was declared factually innocent eventually, but I did have $100,000 bail. I was arrested. I lost my job as a teacher," Brock said.

Nearly three years ago, Brock says he flipped off Deputy Joseph Benza in Whittier as he drove by him.

Footage shows Benza slamming Brock to the ground.

"The sheriff’s department has not been very transparent in this. Eight deputies were relieved of duty due to this coverup. The officer was also relieved of duty and charged with a felony by the FBI after being cleared of wrongdoing by the sheriff’s department," Brock said.

His case is one of dozens in which the oversight committee has requested documents from the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s response:

"We are in a holding pattern until somebody tells us I’m not breaking the law if I give those documents to this commission," Sheriff Luna said.

The commission said that’s not acceptable.

"We, as an oversight commission, need to have unfettered access to relevant records," Commissioner George Newhouse said.

The commission also says a representative from the sheriff’s department previously provided them with false information by claiming there have been no substantiated cases of jailer-on-inmate sexual abuse under the Prisoner Rape Elimination Act.

But just weeks ago, dozens of women joined a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at the Century Regional Detention Facility.

Sheriff Luna was not made available for an interview with us, but the department sent FOX 11 a statement saying:

"The department is concerned about inconsistencies in the information and record-keeping procedures in the PREA database. We have taken immediate steps to correct the way we capture information and how we document and categorize PREA allegations."