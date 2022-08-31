LA's eviction moratorium could end on Dec. 31

Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city's housing department.

The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.

The recommendations also include allowing landlords to increase rent in 2024 for tenants living in rent-controlled apartments, which account for three-quarters of apartments in Los Angeles.

The report does suggest requiring relocation assistance payments for tenants who are displaced due to a 10% or greater rent increase in a one-year period, and for all tenants subjected to "no-fault" evictions. It also calls for regulating evictions on all non-rent-controlled multi-family rental units.

The recommendations would need to be approved by the City Council and the mayor.

At the June 24 council meeting, several council members said that there needed to be adjustments to the moratorium. Eviction protections for non- payment of rent due to the economic impact of COVID-19 in the city are currently in effect through August 2023, or up to 12 months following the end of the declaration of the local emergency.

Councilman John Lee, who has consistently voted against extending the city's local emergency declaration due to the pandemic, previously called for a set date for the moratorium to end and cited the impact on mom-and-pop landlords.

"If it doesn't have an end date in sight, unfortunately these small property owners are left in limbo," Lee told City News Service in June.

"These people have to plan and make those decisions. Do they take out another loan to keep their property alive if they see the light at the end of the tunnel? We want to set that date so they can move forward with their decision."