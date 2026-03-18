Prevailing heat wave shatters record highs in Southern California

The Brief An ongoing heat wave shattered record highs across Southern California, with some areas seeing their hottest March day on record. A strong high-pressure system is driving the heat, pushing temperatures up to 35 degrees above average. Little relief is expected through the week, though a cooldown is forecast heading into the weekend.



A heat wave continues to bake Southern California, with no relief in sight for the rest of the week.

What we know:

Since Sunday, unseasonably warm temperatures have gripped the region from the shoreline to the Inland Empire.

"This big dome of high pressure is just anchored over the Southwest, continuing to produce this offshore flow, warming up the atmosphere 20 to 30-plus degrees above normal," explained FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban.

Officials have warned of heat-related illnesses and are urging residents to limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

The heat wave, which feels like summer, comes during the final days of winter. This year, the spring equinox falls on March 20.

Record highs across Southern California

By the numbers:

Several parts of Southern California not only broke daily records, but in some communities, it was the warmest March day on record.

The following areas set record highs on Tuesday, March 17:

Los Angeles County

Woodland Hills: 101 degrees (previous record: 93 in 2007)

Long Beach Airport: 99 degrees (previous: 95 in 1978)

Hollywood Burbank Airport: 99 degrees (previous: 92 in 1978)

UCLA: 94 degrees (previous: 85 in 1978)

Los Angeles International Airport: 92 degrees (previous: 91 in 1978)

Palmdale Airport: 90 degrees (previous: 88 in 2017)

Lancaster: 90 degrees (previous: 88 in 2007)

Orange County

Anaheim: 100 degrees (previous: 90 in 2010)

Santa Ana: 100 degrees (previous: 94 in 1978)

Riverside County

Riverside: 101 degrees (previous: 92 in 2004)

Idyllwild: 85 degrees (previous: 76 in 2017)

Palm Springs: 103 degrees (previous: 100 in 2007)

Indio: 104 degrees (previous: 101 in 2007)

San Bernardino County

Big Bear: 74 degrees (previous: 71 in 2007)

Ventura County

Camarillo Airport: 97 degrees (previous: 89 in 2019)

Oxnard: 96 degrees (previous: 85 in 2019)

What's next:

The weekend is expected to bring some relief, with afternoon highs dropping by about 10 degrees.

The National Weather Service says additional records could be broken in April.