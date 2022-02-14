Larry Elder on California mask mandate: The whole thing is a joke

Radio host Larry Elder told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that the California mask mandates are a joke. His comments come on the heels of Super Bowl LVI, hosted by Los Angeles, where celebrities were seen ditching masks - despite the city's seemingly arbitrary, as Elder points out, mask rules.

LARRY ELDER: "If you go to a restaurant here in L.A. County you are supposed to show proof you’ve been vaccinated. Walk in with a mask. Sit at a table, remove the mask. All servers are wearing masks. As you saw at the Super Bowl, 78,000 people not wearing masks, although remember the L.A. mayor wasn’t wearing a mask the other day at the NFC championship game. He was holding his breath. 78,000 people were holding their breath the entire game.

The whole thing is a joke. They were handing out N-95 masks for everybody entering the stadium. The only concession stand that didn’t make money was the facemask stands. Kids are going to school now and have to wear masks. Come July, a mandate that all kids have to be vaccinated and wear masks while the governor now is trying to ease the mandates, but he is caught between a rock and a hard place… I don’t know what the rules are."

