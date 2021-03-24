Large sinkhole caused by water main break in South Los Angeles

article

Crews were working to repair a large sinkhole caused by a water main break that flooded several streets in South Los Angeles early Wednesday.

The break in the water main was first reported sometime before 3 a.m. near 69th Street and Budlong Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson area.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported a break in an 8-inch cast-iron main, and said that 48 customers were affected.

Budlong Avenue was closed between 68th and 70th streets while crews worked to repair the main, which could take until 4 p.m., the LADWP reported.

Several blocks of the neighborhood were flooded by the break, and a large sinkhole appeared after a few hours.

The cause of the break was not immediately known.

CNS contributed to this report.