Large crack on northbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood causing major traffic delays
LOS ANGELES - A large crack in the northbound 101 Freeway just north of Western Avenue is causing major traffic delays and has prompted an emergency closure.
What we know:
As a result, two northbound lanes are closed, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued a SigAlert.
According to the CHP, the lanes are expected to remain closed for several more hours while emergency repairs are made by Caltrans crews.
Local perspective:
The crack is causing significant traffic congestion for commuters.
Northbound traffic is backed up to Grand Avenue, and southbound traffic is also slow through the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crack is unknown, though an officer said it may have been the result of an earlier vehicle crash into debris or it was just identified after rescue crews arrived on the scene.
The Source: This information comes directly from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Caltrans crews on the scene of the freeway crack. The CHP provided details on the lane closures, SigAlert, and potential causes, while Caltrans crews are the ones performing the emergency repairs referenced in the story.