Large crack on northbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood causing major traffic delays

article

The Brief Two northbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Hollywood are closed due to a large crack in the pavement. Caltrans crews are on the scene making emergency repairs, which are expected to last for several hours. The cause of the crack is currently under investigation, with officials unsure if it was related to a crash.



A large crack in the northbound 101 Freeway just north of Western Avenue is causing major traffic delays and has prompted an emergency closure.

What we know:

As a result, two northbound lanes are closed, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued a SigAlert.

According to the CHP, the lanes are expected to remain closed for several more hours while emergency repairs are made by Caltrans crews.

Local perspective:

The crack is causing significant traffic congestion for commuters.

Northbound traffic is backed up to Grand Avenue, and southbound traffic is also slow through the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crack is unknown, though an officer said it may have been the result of an earlier vehicle crash into debris or it was just identified after rescue crews arrived on the scene.