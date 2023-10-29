LAPD YouTube account restored after suspension

YouTube has lifted its suspension of the Los Angeles Police Department's Headquarters channel over a graphic video posted in an effort to identify suspects who attacked a man in Venice.

"YouTube has reached out to us and has restored the LAPDHQ account. The brutal attack has been removed. Our scheduled public information and content will resume as usual," the LAPD announced Sunday.

The department had announced Saturday that the account was suspended.

"The YouTube channel for LAPD HQ has been temporarily suspended after we posted a video of a brutal attack in Pacific Division asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects," the LAPD posted Saturday on X, formerly Twitter. "We have appealed the suspension and have been denied."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: YouTube suspends LAPD's account after posting video of violent attack

The video showed an attack that occurred at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 28 near the intersection of Speedway and Market Street, the LAPD said.

"An argument ensued between the victim and both suspects," police said in a news release Thursday. "The argument led to a violent confrontation. The first suspect swung a pair of bolt cutters at the victim and the victim deflected the blow. The suspect repeatedly punched the victim who was knocked to the ground. As the victim lay on the ground, the suspect kicked the victim in the head."

A second confrontation occurred when the victim stood up, police said. "The suspect again armed himself with the bolt cutters and chased after the victim. The suspect swung the bolt cutters and struck the victim on the back of his head. The victim lost consciousness. Both suspects fled north on Speedway on their bicycles."

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of head injuries termed "significant."

The suspects were both described as males wearing black pants and black and gray tennis shoes. The first suspect had black hair and a black beard and wore a black sweater. The second suspect wore a gold long-sleeve dress shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the attack was asked to call Pacific Area robbery detectives at 310-482-6395 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477.