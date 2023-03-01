LAPD to stop responding to these 911 calls under new proposal

The Los Angeles Police Department may no longer send armed officers to certain calls for service - including non-criminal mental health calls and landlord-tenant disputes - under a new proposal to be presented Wednesday.

The list of 28 potential calls would warrant an alternate response from unarmed officers such as mental health providers.

Craig Lally, President of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said police officers are often deployed to too many calls that may be better suited for unarmed service providers.

"We believe that in order to maximize the potential benefits of this new response model, it’s important that the initial list of calls where police officers will cease responding to is robust," Lally said.

Here is the full list:

Non-criminal and/or non-violent homeless and quality of life-related calls; Non-criminal mental health calls; Non-violent juvenile disturbance or juveniles beyond parental control calls; (won’t go to school); Calls to schools unless the school administration is initiating a call for an emergency police response or making a mandatory reporting notification; Public Health Order violations; Non-violent calls for service at City parks; Under the influence calls (alcohol and/or drugs) where there is no other crime in progress; Welfare Check - Non-Criminal;- Courtesy request from Drs/Hospitals; Non-Fatal Vehicle Accidents – 1181/1182/1183/1179;- Non-DUI/Non-Criminal; Property damage only (including City property), Verbal disputes involving non-injury traffic collisions, refusing to share ID at traffic collisions; Parking violations; Driveway tow; Abandoned vehicles; Person dumping trash; Vicious and dangerous dog complaints where no attack is in progress; Calls for service for loud noise, loud music, or ‘party’ calls that are anonymous or have no victim; Landlord/Tenant Disputes; Loitering/Trespassing With No Indication Of Danger; Code 30 Alarm Response (except 211 silent alarm); Syringe Disposal; DOT Stand-By; Homeless Encampment Clean-Ups, unless officers are requested or prescheduled; Panhandling; Illegal Vending; Illegal Gambling; Fireworks; Defecating/Urinating In Public; Drinking in Public; Suspicious circs-possible dead body, where no indication of foul play

The proposal would allow LAPD officers more time to respond faster to "more serious emergencies" and help increase crime clearance rates, among other goals.

"It is time to end the debate about sending unarmed responders to appropriate 911 calls," said Jerretta Sandoz, Vice-president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League. "Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get to the hard work of implementing an alternative response model. We are prepared to enter into an expedited dialogue to take action."

To read the full proposal, tap or click here.

Last month, Los Angeles city officials kicked off a new public safety initiative that introduces an unarmed response alternative to policing. Aimed at providing trauma training and services to community intervention workers, the Project TURN initiative (Therapeutic Unarmed Response for Neighborhoods) was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who chairs the City Council's public safety committee.

The program seeks to help the over 100 community intervention workers in the city with training provided by the Community Based Public Safety Collective, The Reverence Project and the BUILD Program. They will provide therapy and other activities such as yoga, meditation and healing circles.

Rodriguez said that the community intervention workers help prevent retaliatory violence, reducing the need for officers to engage in the neighborhoods. Ideally, the workers find out information from community members, and handle the situation long before police need to arrive.

Something similar was also enacted two years ago in San Francisco following the death of George Floyd. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that non-criminal calls would be handled by "trained, unarmed professionals," rather than armed police officers.

The union will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss this list and next steps moving forward.