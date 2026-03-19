Shootout involving LAPD officers in downtown LA sends possibly armed suspect to hospital

The Brief LAPD officers exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect living in an RV near Skid Row after a 911 call reported a man pointing a gun at bystanders. After a standoff, the suspect got out of the RV and opened fire; police returned fire, striking the suspect. No LAPD officers were injured during the shootout.



An investigation is underway following a shootout involving Los Angeles Police Department officers and a possibly armed suspect in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. near Seventh Street and Ceres Avenue.

According to the LAPD, a person called 911 reporting a man living in an RV was armed with a gun and pointing it at people in the Skid Row area.

When officers arrived at the scene and surrounded the vehicle, they attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

The suspect eventually got out of the RV armed with a firearm and opened fire on the officers, officials said.

Police returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence and a cruiser stopped with its front end on the sidewalk.

The suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity, age, and current medical condition have not been released.

While police confirmed they returned fire, they have not yet confirmed if the suspect was injured solely by police rounds or if he potentially sustained a self-inflicted wound during the exchange.

What's next:

The intersection of Seventh Street and Ceres Avenue, along with several surrounding streets, remains shut down as the investigation continues.

Because this was an officer-involved shooting, several independent agencies will join the LAPD to conduct a standard use-of-force review.

Commuters are advised to avoid the Skid Row area throughout the morning.