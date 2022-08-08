Expand / Collapse search

Elderly woman found walking alone in LA reunited with family

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 8:29AM
Los Angeles
FOX 11
LAPD is asking for the public's help identifying a woman found walking alone article

LOS ANGELES - A 93-year-old woman possibly suffering from dementia who was found walking alone in Los Angeles Sunday night has been reunited with her family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 93-year-old woman was discovered in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. 

Because she possibly suffers from dementia, she was unable to remember her name, birthday, and home address, police said.

The woman told police she did remember living in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue. 