Elderly woman found walking alone in LA reunited with family

A 93-year-old woman possibly suffering from dementia who was found walking alone in Los Angeles Sunday night has been reunited with her family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 93-year-old woman was discovered in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Because she possibly suffers from dementia, she was unable to remember her name, birthday, and home address, police said.

The woman told police she did remember living in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.