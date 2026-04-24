LAPD seeking 'Silver Lake Groper' after reported sexual batteries at reservoir

The Brief The LAPD is investigating at least two sexual batteries involving women exercising at the Silver Lake Reservoir on March 25 and April 18. Following the "Silver Lake Groper" reports, the Northeast Division has implemented foot patrols and increased uniformed presence to ensure visitor safety. Authorities have posted warning signs around the reservoir and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to contact Northeast Division detectives.



The search is on for a suspect dubbed the "Silver Lake Groper" following a series of sexual assaults reported in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

LAPD detectives are asking for more victims and witnesses to come forward following sexual batteries that occurred in the Silver Lake Reservoir area.

Detectives said the first reported incident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. A 25-year-old woman reported she was exercising in the park when she was approached from behind and groped in her chest area. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction, officials said.

The second incident occurred Saturday, April 18, at about 5 p.m. The LAPD said a 33-year-old woman was also groped in the breast area while exercising in the park.

Authorities said both victims provided a similar description of the suspect. Warning signs have since been posted on multiple poles near the reservoir.

What they're saying:

"In response to these reported incidents, Northeast Division implemented proactive steps to address the matter and ensure the safety of visitors to the Silver Lake Reservoir, to include increased uniformed officer presence and foot patrols," the LAPD said in a statement.

What we don't know:

A detailed description of the suspect was not available as of Friday.