LAPD searching for missing 79-year-old-man

Los Angeles police asked for the public's help Sunday night to find a 79-year-old man, suffering from an unspecified medical condition that may leave him disoriented.

George Bailey was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles, the LAPD said. There was no specific location provided by authorities.

Bailey is Black. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair, the LAPD reported.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes, according to the department.

A Silver Alert was also issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the LAPD.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-LAPD-24-7 or 911.

Tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

