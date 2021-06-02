LAPD rescues child left inside hot car in North Hollywood

article

A woman is in custody after police say her child was left inside a hot car for possibly up to 45 minutes in North Hollywood Wednesday.

LAPD officers from the North Hollywood Division responded to a call in the 10700 block of Magnolia Boulevard. The child is in good health and LAPD playfully said after the rescue that one of the officers was assigned babysitting duties.

Officials did not say why the mom left the child in the car for that long in the first place.