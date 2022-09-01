LAPD releases video of police chase crash that killed 2 innocent people

After nearly two weeks of public pressure, the Los Angeles Police Department released dash camera video of the police chase crash that killed two innocent people in South Los Angeles.

The families of two victims, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and 35-year-old Janisha Harris, had been asking LAPD for the video – dating back to the deadly Aug. 19 crash.

"When you know the truth, don't start off with a lie," said Keyes' widow, Tanya Keyes. "It can be very damaging."

Ms. Tanya Keyes is accusing LAPD of trying to cover up their role in a police chase turned deadly crash. Because initially, LAPD said there was no pursuit. However, the police report itself stated patrol unit was in pursuit of the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash.

"It's not good to fabricate a story when eventually the truth will come out. The best thing you can do is always honor to what you've done, and it makes it better for everyone," said Ms. Tanya Keyes.

However, LAPD maintains the officers following the suspect vehicle wanted for speeding had backed off shortly before the crash. In the video, LAPD explained the officers turned off their police vehicle's emergency lights and siren.

Attorney Jasmine Mines is representing the Keyes and Harris families.

"The sirens, sure, they might have gone off or the lights might have gone off, but within three seconds was the collision," Mines said.

Now, Ms. Tanya Keyes is hoping LAPD to consider stopping high-speed chases, especially on surface streets.

"I'm hoping that in honor of the two lives lost that this can be an example to stop completely having chases on the street because it's two lives this time. Next time he may be five, maybe 15," she said.

Jamarae Keyes leaves behind five kids while Harris leaves behind two children after the deadly crash.