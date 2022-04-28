LAPD releases body cam videos of man shot by officer for allegedly pointing gun at another person

article

Police released body camera footage and surveillance videos of the incident where a man was shot by an officer for allegedly pointing a gun at another person.

Back on March 29, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a man possibly pointing a gun at a person who was sitting in a parked car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

One of the surveillance videos obtained and released by LAPD showed 45-year-old Jose Barrera appearing to hold a gun outside a South Los Angeles business. In another video, Barrera was seen pointing a gun at traffic before being shot.

In the other video, Barrera can be heard asking one the officers, "What I do sir?" after being shot. Barrera was handcuffed by LAPD before the suspect was taken to the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of pointing handgun at traffic in South LA struck by police gunfire

Barrera, who ultimately survived the shooting, was booked for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm before eventually being released from custody. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón declined to file charges against Barrera.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.