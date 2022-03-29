Heavy police presence after shooting in South Los Angeles

article

SkyFOX was over heavy police presence in South Los Angeles as officers on scene are investigating a shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little before 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting is believed to be officer-involved, but officials did not specify what prompted an officer at the scene to open fire.

LAPD said an ambulance has been called for a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

