The Brief An LAPD officer-involved shooting left an armed robbery suspect in grave condition following a pursuit that ended on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport. The northbound 405 Freeway remains entirely closed between Howard Hughes Parkway and Sepulveda Boulevard, backing up traffic to the 105 Freeway with delays reaching up to an hour. The current medical status of the suspect is unknown.



An armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles escalated into a police chase and a shooting involving officers on the northbound 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), triggering a massive traffic gridlock for the busy Friday morning commute.

What we know:

The incident began around 4:15 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store located near Manchester Avenue and Airport Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A male suspect allegedly assaulted another man with a gun, beating and threatening him before stealing a pair of glasses, police said.

Following the assault, the victim called 911 and began trailing the suspect while providing continuous location updates to emergency dispatchers, officials said.

Police initially caught up with the suspect not far from the convenience store. The suspect refused to cooperate or exit his vehicle, a Kia, and ultimately sped away from the scene, prompting a police pursuit, authorities said.

The chase moved onto the northbound 405 Freeway, where it ultimately ended in gunfire.

Video from the scene showed officers carefully approaching a person down on the ground behind the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in grave condition.

No police officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The LAPD has not yet released the identity of the suspect or provided an update on his medical status following his transport to the hospital.

It remains unclear exactly what occurred immediately leading up to the gunfire on the freeway or how many officers discharged their weapons.

What's next:

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued a Sig Alert for the northbound side of the 405 Freeway.

Investigators from the LAPD's specialized units are continuing to document and clear several distinct crime scenes stretched across the freeway lanes.

The northbound entrances to the freeway remain entirely blocked by the CHP while evidence gathering takes place.

What you can do:

Commuters heading toward or through the West Los Angeles and LAX areas are strongly urged to avoid the northbound 405 Freeway entirely.

According to Caltrans, the resulting gridlock has backed up past the 105 Freeway, stretching as far south as Rosecrans Avenue.

Alternative Routes: Drivers should utilize local bypasses such as Sepulveda Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard, or La Cienega Boulevard to navigate past the closure.

Expect Bottlenecks: Be aware that traffic on nearby surface streets—including Howard Hughes Parkway, Center Drive, and La Tijera Boulevard—is heavily congested due to diverted freeway traffic and ongoing local construction.