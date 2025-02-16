LAPD police pursuit ends in crash in downtown LA; 3 injured

An investigation is underway after a police pursuit of an allegedly armed suspect ended in a three-car crash that left three people injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were chasing a man "armed with a gun" when the crash happened a few minutes before midnight Saturday near East 16th and Los Angeles streets in downtown LA, police said.

That's when the suspect's car crashed into two other vehicles, officials said. Two people inside the suspect's car were injured, in addition to another person in the second car.

All three people were taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Their conditions are not known.