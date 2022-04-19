Standoff underway in Beverly Glen after high-speed police chase across LA

A standoff is underway after a suspect led police on a chase across Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

SkyFOX is over the standoff scene as the Los Angeles Police Department is hoping to get the suspect to come out and surrender to officers. The suspect may have stolen the SUV they drove for the chase.

Over the course of the ongoing chase, the suspect pass through parts of Encino, Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Beverly Glen.

At one point, SkyFOX captured the moments where the suspect drove erratically in the Beverly Glen area. The suspect eventually crashed the SUV just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Glen.

This is a breaking news story.

