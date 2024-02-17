LAPD officer released from hospital after Pacoima shooting

A 27-year-old LAPD officer has been released from a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand inflicted by a polymer pistol, also known as a ghost gun, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Friday, shortly after officers responded to a residence in the 13200 block of Paxton Street in Pacoima regarding a report of a restraining order violation, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Arriving officers were directed to a back house on the property and confronted 52-year-old Pete Garcia, who was inside. Garcia refused officers' orders to step out of the location, according to police. A struggle began as officers attempted to restrain Garcia. At some point in the encounter, a Taser was deployed with no effect, police said.

"During the struggle, Garcia produced a pistol from his front waistband area and pointed it in the officers' direction," according to a police statement. "Simultaneously, one of the officers tased Garcia. Garcia then fired one round from his pistol at the officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

Police said it was later determined that the officer's injury was `likely caused by a round fired by Garcia that impacted a metal bed frame and the ricocheted fragments struck and impaled the officer's hand.

Garcia was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, later transported to a hospital for unrelated medical issues and was being held in lieu of $2,080,000 bail. The ghost gun was recovered, police said.