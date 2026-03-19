LAPD mourns death of Officer Daniel N. Malek

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the death of Police Officer Daniel N. Malek, who passed away on March 13. A veteran of the force, Officer Malek served his final assignment at the Northeast Area station. Officer Malek is survived by his daughter, Samantha, and his mother, Laila.



The Los Angeles law enforcement community is grieving the loss of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Daniel N. Malek.

What we know:

Officer Malek passed away on March 13, the department announced on Wednesday.

At the time of his passing, he held the rank of Police Officer III.

The Northeast Area station, where he was last assigned, serves the communities of Atwater Village, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, Elysian Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz, Mount Washington, and Silver Lake.

He is survived by his daughter, Samantha, and his mother, Laila.

Police Officer Daniel N. Malek / Los Angeles Police Department

What we don't know:

The specific cause of Officer Malek's death has not been publicly released by the department or his family. Information regarding memorial services or funeral arrangements has not been released.

What they're saying:

In a moving tribute to his service, colleagues and community members have shared messages of remembrance. A departmental statement concluded with the sentiment: "May you rest in peace Officer Daniel Malek, we will never forget you."

What you can do:

Those wishing to support the family or offer condolences are encouraged to monitor official departmental bulletins for information on memorial funds.