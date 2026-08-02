Point Dume Beach closed after severe erosion from high surf in Malibu

The Brief While the access point to Point Dume Beach remains closed to vehicles, it's not stopping people from cooling off during the extreme heat that continues to impact much of Southern California this week. "It's been really hot lately, so it's nice to get a break and come out here to the beach with family. It's not as hot, but it's perfect. The water feels great," a resident from Simi Valley told FOX 11. The county says several departments are assessing the damage.



High tides and surf continue to impact Southern California's coastline, including one of the region's more popular beaches.

Key road access to Point Dume Beach in Malibu is closed due to severe beach erosion.

"We actually didn't know. We were trying to park here earlier, but we couldn't find a spot," said one person visiting from Santa Monica.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors says a stretch of Westward Beach Road, which provides vehicle access to Point Dume Beach, is closed until further notice due to severe erosion caused by recent high tides and surf.

"It does look kind of crazy. The waves and the currents look a little insane," one person told FOX 11.

Beaches across Southern California have seen high surf this week, including in Malibu.

Los Angeles County says the bluff edge is currently unstable, with erosion creating drop-offs of up to 8 feet.

"It's pretty crazy. The last time we were here, it seems like the beach was further out," one person said.

The City of Malibu says, "Westward Beach Road, beyond the pay gate, and the Point Dume Beach parking lot are closed until further notice."

The city is also reminding the public not to cross caution tape or other barriers because the erosion is creating a "significant safety hazard."

While the access point to Point Dume Beach remains closed to vehicles, it's not stopping people from cooling off during the extreme heat that continues to impact much of Southern California this week.

"It's been really hot lately, so it's nice to get a break and come out here to the beach with family. It's not as hot, but it's perfect. The water feels great," a resident from Simi Valley told FOX 11.

The county says several departments are assessing the damage.

The City of Malibu says there is no estimated reopening date.