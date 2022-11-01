LAPD offers $50K reward for 2020 Hyde Park murder

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for information about the people who killed a man in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2020.

According to LAPD, 26-year-old Tyrell Williams and his friends were in the alley west of Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020. He and his friends were paying their respects at the Nipsey Hussle memorial there.

While they were there, police said Williams was shot by multiple people, who fled south on Crenshaw Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics tried to help Williams on the scene, but were unsuccessful.

Now, the LAPD is offering a $50,000 for information on Williams' killers. Police did not provide any information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call the detectives 323-786-5113 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.