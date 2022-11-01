3 teens arrested for armed robbery; alleged shoe thief accidentally shot himself, police say

Three teens were arrested for allegedly stealing shoes from a pair of people they met on an online marketplace, and one of the alleged thieves was arrested at the hospital after accidentally shooting himself, according to authorities.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, two victims were selling pairs of Nike Jordan shoes on the online marketplace OfferUp. They arranged to meet up with buyers just before 3 p.m. in the 20000 block of Zuni Road in Apple Valley.

When they arrived at their meeting location, they were approached by two juvenile boys. Deputies said that one of the boys grabbed a pair of shoes and ran away. The second pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the victims, a 13-year-old boy. The suspect then took the second pair and ran away. The other victim, a 41-year-old, chased the two before they pointed the gun at him and stole his shoes, according to deputies.

SUGGESTED: Man arrested for impersonating law enforcement, scamming Spanish-speaking victims

Later that day, deputies said they found one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, at a nearby hospital after he'd apparently shot himself. From there, investigators say they identified two other suspects, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Deputies then served warrants at homes at their Apple Valley homes and recovered the stolen shoes as well as several counterfeit $100 bills.

According to deputies, these three boys had been linked to other robberies in the area. All three were booked at the High Deserty Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center for charges fo armed robbery.

Deputies suggested when using online marketplaces like OfferUp, arrange to meet at safe public locations such as local police stations.