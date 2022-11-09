LAPD investigating mailbox burglaries in Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys

A citywide search is underway for a group of suspected mailbox burglars who targeted Los Angeles apartment lobbies.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, these suspects targeted 10 community mailboxes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas from August 2022 to date. This group of suspects is believed to be teaming up and will likely keep targeting other mailboxes, LAPD said in a press release.

Police believe the suspects got a hold of the mail items by using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys and/or a screwdriver.

LAPD said the following locations were targeted by the suspects:

8/23/22, 1:07 a.m. in the 6700 Block of Woodman Avenue

8/23/22, 4:17 a.m. in the 4700 Block of Willis Avenue

8/27/22, 3:50 p.m. in the 15150 Block of Dickens Street

8/30/22, 12:26 a.m. in the 6700 Block of Woodman Avenue

9/18/22, 12:25 a.m. in the 14100 Block of Dickens Street

9/24/22, 2:17 a.m. in the 14200 Block of Dickens Street

10/1/22, 2:47 a.m. in the 14100 Block of Dickens Street

10/4/22, 3:06 a.m. in the 14100 Block of Dickens Street

10/6/22, 3:51 a.m. in the 14100 Block of Dickens Street

10/8/22, 4:48 a.m. in the 14100 Block of Dickens Street

LAPD believes at least nine people may be connected to a recent string of mailbox theft. PHOTO: LAPD

LAPD believes at least nine people may be connected to the recent string of mailbox theft. On Wednesday, LAPD released surveillance photos of the possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the Van Nuys mailbox burglary cases is asked to call 818-832-0029.