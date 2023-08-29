LAPD investigating Encino armed home invasion robbery

Terrifying moments unfolded for a family in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley following an armed home invasion robbery, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 9:40 a.m. regarding the robbery involving multiple suspects who took property from a home located in the 4900 block of Aqueduct Avenue, located off Haskell Avenue in Encino. The house is near Hesby Oaks Elementary School.

LAPD officials said no injuries were reported.

It’s unknown what was taken and how much it was worth.

The suspects remain at large. Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.