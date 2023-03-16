LAPD investigating deadly Palms hit-and-run

Traffic detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the Palms neighborhood earlier this year.

Officials said on Sunday, Feb.26 just before 1:20 a.m., a compact SUV traveling westbound on Venice Boulevard struck a man who was lying on the roadway outside a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Robertson Blvd.

The suspect did not stop to help and left the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where he later died.

LAPD investigators released video footage of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.