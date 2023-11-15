LAPD investigating 2nd deadly hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights within 24 hours

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Arlington Heights area. It was the second fatal hit-and-run crash to occur in the area within the span of 24 hours.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, LAPD officials said two pedestrians were crossing the street eastbound on Arlington Avenue near the intersection of Venice Boulevard. While in the middle of the intersection, a driver hit both pedestrians and continued driving southbound, causing one of them to fall to the ground.

At that point, a second vehicle traveling northbound entered the intersection and struck the pedestrian who was on the ground. The second driver remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop

as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify

themselves," an LAPD official said in a press release.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics. Her name has not been released at this stage of the investigation.

"The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing

streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road," the LAPD added.

Earlier that morning, a 66-year-old woman was hit and killed at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Venice Blvd., just a half mile away.

Both suspects remain at large, and it is not believed the two investigations were connected.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can do so online at LA Crime Stoppers.