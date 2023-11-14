Woman struck and killed in Arlington Heights

Los Angeles police investigators said a woman between the ages of 60 and 70 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Arlington Heights area on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. regarding a female who was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown at this stage of the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.