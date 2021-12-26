LAPD in standoff with person armed with knife on Metro bus in DTLA

article

Los Angeles Police officers on Sunday were in a standoff with an individual who was allegedly armed with a knife, refusing to get off a Metro bus in Downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the bus stop at Washington and Grand.

There were no hostages taken, authorities told FOX 11. No injuries have been reported.

Police are reportedly negotiating with the individual.

People were asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

