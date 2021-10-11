Carjacking suspect in custody after leading police on chase across Los Angeles

A suspected carjacker is in custody after leading police on a chase across Los Angeles Monday night.

SkyFOX was initially over Commerce when the Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of the suspect, who was believed to be armed.

The chase extended to various parts of East Los Angeles, Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles. The chase ultimately ended near the intersection of South Arizona Avenue and East Olympic Boulevard in the East Los Angeles area.

