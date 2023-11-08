LAPD seeks help in identifying alleged Koreatown murder suspect

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in the murder of a 59-year-old male in Koreatown last week.

On Monday, Oct. 30, officers responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd and Kingsley Dr.

According to authorities, the suspect physically assaulted the victim until witnesses intervened. The suspect then fled on foot northbound on Kingsley Dr.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male between 30-40 years old. He is 6'1'', approximately 160 lbs and has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and near his right eye.

The victim was transported to the hospital after the assault, where he later died due to his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing any further information on the victim at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD.